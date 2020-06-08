Namibia: No More Bush Toilets for Mubiza

Nobody at Mubiza village in the Zambezi region has to revert to the bushes any more when nature calls.

This is the case since the Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) programme has been implemented at the village in 2017.

The Namibian spoke to Joseph Muhamubi Muhamubi, headman of the Mubiza village recently.

The village is situated about 20 kilometres from Katima Mulilo on the road to Ngoma. Muhamubi says the village has a total of 152 people in 23 households, all with their own toilet, which was installed with the support of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) and the government.

Mubiza village is among the first villages to eliminate the practice of open defecation through the CLTS in 2017, and improve hygiene.

Introducing this programme, skilled facilitators assisted communities to analyse and evaluate their sanitation situation and the consequences of open defecation and poor hygiene practices.

Through community dialogue and engagement, the community agrees on how to create a clean and hygienic environment that benefits everyone.

The approach encourages the emergence of natural leaders, local innovations of low-cost toilet models using locally available materials thus leading to greater ownership and sustainability, and community-innovated systems of reward, penalty, spread and scaling up.

Mubiza has been leading the process and working with the sanitation action committee (SAC), which comprises volunteers from the community, to ensure every household in the village has a toilet.

"We are happy we do not have to go to the bush. In the past it was difficult for the elderly, who could not walk and had to crawl to the bush, risking the danger of getting bitten by snakes," Muhamubi says.

"If they could not control the call of nature until they reached the bushes, they ended up exposing themselves to members of the public," he says.

Unicef's country representative, Rachel Odede, says the CLTS initiative empowers communities to address their own sanitation challenges, including building toilets using locally available materials as well as promoting hygiene practices like regularly washing hands.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, Water and Forestry, CLTS was implemented at a total of 74 villages with 3 329 households.

This meant 885 households built their own latrines and 13 villagers have become free of open defecation as a result, Odede says.

"CLTS focuses on changing collective behaviour rather than the construction of toilets. It is also about hygiene promotion and access to clean and safe water supply to ensure the burden of diarrhoea and other communicable diseases is reduced.

"This approach has also come in handy during this time when the country has pooled all of its resources to curb the spread of Covid-19," Odede says.

RESTORING DIGNITY

Muhamubi says besides the health benefits of the programme, it also restored the dignity of community members - particularly of the elderly.

"Now they have the privacy of using the toilets in their homes," he says.

Muhamubi's wife, Mary, says: "This is a good programme. It has made our bodies stronger, because the enhanced hygiene has resulted in fewer illnesses in the village."

The main problem is that the plastic containers of tippy taps often melt in the heat, she says. The neighbouring village of Mwilima celebrated eliminating open defecation this year. "Everyone at the village has toilets in their homestead," village headman Bothwell Mwilima says. "They eliminate the problem of flies spreading diseases and the inconvenience of going to the bush during the rainy season," he says.

Muhamubi says some people charge about N$450 to build a toilet, but community members often pull together to help those who cannot afford this amount - especially pensioners.

Getrude Ilukena, the agriculture ministry's chief rural water and sanitation officer in the Katima Mulilo Rural constituency, says seven out of 20 villages had achieved total elimination of open defecation, and the remaining villages are in various stages of achieving this.

"We continue encouraging them to work towards this target.

We also encourage those who have achieved this status to upgrade their toilets to even have flush toilets with septic tanks," she says.

Unicef is providing technical and financial support to a multisector team consisting of the ministry of agriculture, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to implement CLTS in one constituency each in the Ohangwena, Kavango West, Kavango East, Zambezi and Omusati regions.