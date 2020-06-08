Zimbabwe: Anti-Graft Body Keen to Interview Delish Nguwaya

New Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Chair Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.
8 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is keeen to interview Drax International beneficial owner Delish Nguwaya whose company inflated prices for the supply of medical goods by over 400 percent to USD 1 million, a close source has said.

The deal was blocked by alert officials in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development after Nguwaya had invoiced Government.

The medical supplies were meant for use in the fight against Covid-19.

A ZACC official said they were on Nguwaya's case.

"As ZACC, we have taken keen interest in the Drax saga including the local partner, Delish Nguwaya, hence our team is on the ground to unravel circumstances regarding the inflated prices of COVID-19 medical supplies," the best official said.

It also emerged that Nguwaya has had a brush with law enforcement agents in the last years.

He was arrested in 2017 on allegations of extortion and possession of cocaine

His arrest is contained in a Zimbabwe Republic Police memorandum in possession of this publication.

"On 3 March 2017, Detectives from CID Drugs, Harare received information from Bruce Blake, a consultant at Linscort Investment Private Limited, to the effect that he was being extorted money by one Delish Nguwaya who claimed to be a CIO special agent," reads the memo.

This was one of Nguwaya's dealings which later led to his arrest.

"On the 3rd of March 207, complainant Bruce Blake received a phone call from his South African business associate Justin Davenport who stated that he had been contacted by the accused person Delish Nguwaya who misrepresented to him that he was a CIO operative," reads the memo.

Delish Nguwaya was later arrested after a trap was instituted by law enforcement agents.

"On the 8th day of March 2017, a team of detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare, carried out a trap on the accused person at premise number 3 Liemba Close, Borrowdale, Harare. The accused person arrived at the premise unsuspecting of the trap and received narked cash being trap money totalling US$2000 from the complainant Bruce Blake," reads the memo

Read the original article on 263Chat.

