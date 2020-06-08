Namibia: Absconding Truck Drivers Found

Two truck drivers who allegedly abandoned their vehicles upon arrival from South Africa last week at Ondangwa and Grootfontein were intercepted by the police over the weekend.

Oshana regional crime investigator, deputy commissioner Hilja Haipumbu told The Namibian yesterday that one of the drivers is now under quarantine in Windhoek, while the other is in South Africa.

Haipumbu said the drivers allegedly abandoned their trucks late last week after securing other job offers in Windhoek.

"We got information that they left their trucks because they had got other job offers. We spoke to one of them today [yesterday] and he is currently in South Africa, while the other is under quarantine in Windhoek," she said.

Both drivers were employed by The 6000 Transport at Ondangwa.

It is not clear if the drivers were placed under mandatory quarantine when they entered the country, but the owner of The 6000 Transport, Mario Mwenyo, upon learning that the drivers had abandoned their trucks, reported the matter to authorities to allow contact tracing and subsequently testing for Covid-19.

Oshana police regional commander, commissioner Rauha Amwele, told The Namibian that the drivers abandoned their trucks after they delivered stock at Oshakati and Grootfontein, respectively.

One trucker is said to have arrived in Namibia from South Africa on 1 June and he delivered stock at a Built It store at Oshakati.

On 2 June, he parked his truck at The 6000 Transport truck port at Ondangwa and disappeared.

The other truck driver allegedly arrived from South Africa on 30 May and delivered stock at Omahenene border post in Omusati region on the same day.

On 31 May, he was scheduled to return to South Africa, but he abandoned his truck at Grootfontein police station.

According to Mwenyo, the two drivers decided to park their trucks after he informed them to go into mandatory quarantine, prompting him to inform the Oshana Covid-19 call centre.