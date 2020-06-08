Zimbabwe: Three-Month Toddler Tests COVID-19 Positive

8 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

A three months old infant from Kadoma has tested positive to COVID-19 in what is likely to present a major medical challenge to Zimbabwe's response to the global pandemic.

Health Services Director, Daniel Chirundu last Friday confirmed that of the three confirmed cases in the district, one was a three month old baby.

"Here in Kadoma district, we have had numerous suspects and we now have three confirmed cases which we are handling as a district. Among them is a three-month-old baby. With that we have broken the world record of being an area where there is the youngest person to test positive. We are not proud of that record," said Chirundu.

He hailed government and law enforcers for dealing with the returnees who are skipping the border and escaping quarantine.

"I would like to thank the law enforcement agencies and Kadoma municipal police for working tirelessly in apprehending border jumpers. As a district, we have accounted for two of Vuti Quarantine Centre escapees and the third one has surrendered to Mupfure College in Chegutu. We are warning those hiding that we are going to fish them out because they are a danger to communities!" Chirundu added.

Last week, doctors from Zimbabwe's third largest capital Gweru successfully operated a pregnant woman who tested positive to COVID-19, with the medical team getting kudos from government and other stakeholders for a major breakthrough.

In a daily update by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, three cases tested positive. Of the three, two are returnees from South Africa and one from Sudan, all in isolation.

To date, the country has recorded 282 cases of COVID-19, 34 recoveries and four deaths while worldwide confirmed cases stands at 6,66 million and 393 000 deaths.

