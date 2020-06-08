South Africa: Enock Mpianzi Death - Family Suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10 Million

8 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

The family of Grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi is suing the Gauteng Department of Education for R10 million.

Provincial Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced this at a media briefing on Monday afternoon in Midrand.

"After we released a report on Enoch Mpianzi, we received a letter from legal representatives representing the family about a potential action that they will take. Indeed, we received the formal letter last week. It was addressed to the minister and copied to us as a province.

"We have indicated that we have no appetite to oppose this matter. We have allowed our legal team to continue to engage with the legal firm representing the family, so that we use previous court cases that have ruled on matters such as this in nature as a barometer to determine an appropriate amount," Lesufi said .

Enock, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, near Brits in North West, on 15 January.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned, just hours after arriving at the camp.

His body was found on 17 January.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.