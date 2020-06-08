South Africa: Schools Reopening - Return of Mpumalanga Pupils Goes Smoothly, Despite Some Setbacks - Dept

8 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Grade 7s and 12s in Mpumalanga were welcomed back to school on Monday and, despite a few setbacks, the reopening went smoothly, according to Jasper Zwane, spokesperson for the province's education department.

Zwane said most districts across the province had experienced a "relatively stable" reopening, with many pupils able to return.

While about 95% of schools were ready to open, Zwane said 5% had experienced challenges regarding water and sanitation, as well as local protests.

Zwane said the local business forum had held a protest over tenders in Lekazi near Mbombela.

"We want to condemn this... it is really uncalled for and we think it compromises the future of our children.

"If people want tenders they should wait for the tender bulletin and apply accordingly," Zwane said.

He said the protests had started last week when fumigation of schools began, with people demanding to be part of that process.

Zwane added that the department had requested the police's assistance in the matter.

Some schools did not have water or adequate toilet facilities yet, but this would be resolved, he promised.

"But relatively all of our schools are ready, and we are happy with the programme. We are not saying it is 100% perfect, but where there are challenges, we will come in and resolve them."

The department would be receiving reports from schools throughout the week and would be able to pinpoint which school needed assistance along the way and how they it intervene, Zwane said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.