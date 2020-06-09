Nigeria: Zoning Will Determine Atiku's Fate in 2023 - PDP

9 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that only zoning will determine the fate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election.

Atiku contested the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the PDP but lost to candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

His son, Adamu Atiku who is the commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State, while presenting the score card of his ministry yesterday said, "In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades."

But while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said, "The PDP has not come to discussion in respect of zoning. I want to leave it at that."

In a related development, the PDP said Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and other aggrieved chieftains of APC are at liberty to join the party ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Ologbondiyan however, dispelled claims in some quarters that the PDP gave Obaseki stringent conditions for joining and securing the party's ticket including asking for huge sums of money ahead of the polls.

