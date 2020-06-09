Rwanda: Rayon Refutes Bizimana's Move to APR as 'Fake News'

RAYON Sports have played down rumours linking their star striker Yannick Bizimana to rivals APR as fake news amid the ongoing financial and administrative crisis at the club.

Reports indicate that Bizimana, who joined Rayon from AS Muhanga at the end of the 2018-19 season, completed a two-year move to APR last Friday for a fee in the region of Rwf20 million.

The marksman was arguably the club's best player last season, having won the player of the month award twice and was pivotal in helping the Blues to finishing second - behind champions APR.

He netted eight times in 23 matches during his maiden Rwanda Premier League campaign with Rayon.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview on Monday, Rayon Sports spokesperson, Jean Paul Nkurunziza, insisted that Bizimana was still 'our player' and there had been no agreement between Rayon and APR for his transfer.

"Yannick [Bizimana] is our player. He has a contract with us until 2021 and there has been no agreement with APR for his transfer," he said, acknowledging, however, that APR had contracted Rayon inquiring about the striker.

The signing speculation was also refuted by Clever Kazungu, the APR spokesperson, noting that "There are clear channels and guidelines of players transfer from one club to another, and they never took place. Reports that we have signed Bizimana are an absolute lie."

He further added: "We have not signed him and we cannot do things in such an unprofessional manner. If we are interested in the player, talks have to start with his club since he still has a valid contract there.

Nine-time champions Rayon have lost five key players after just three weeks into the transfer window including Eric Rutanga and Eric Iradukunda who joined Police, goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and Eric Irambona who were signed by SC Kiyovu as well as out-of-contract midfielder Fabrice Mugheni who bid farewell to the club over the weekend.

This publication also understands that midfielder Gilbert Mugisha could soon be next on the long list of players forcing their way out.