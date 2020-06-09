Angola: COVID-19 - Minister Reiterates Call for Compliance With Preventive Measures

8 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — The minister of Social Affairs, Family and Women Promotion, Faustina Inglês de Alves, Monday reiterated the call for people to continue complying with the covid-19 pandemic preventive and combat measures.

1 / 1

Minister Faustina Inglês

Speaking to journalists upon arrival in Ondjiva, southern Cunene province, the minister said the Angolan government remains firm in the fight and prevention of covid-19, thus safeguarding lives.

"Each and every citizen must do their part, by complying with the preventive measures imposed by the State of Calamity and those in quarantine must observe and resist a bit more, as what is at stake is human life," Faustina Alves stressed.

The minister also recalled that the compliance with the preventive measures should not be neglected to avoid the propagation of the virus and save lives.

Faustina Alves who is in Cunene for a four-day visit to assess the social situation facing the local population in times of covid-19, said the success of the fight against the disease requires everyone's commitment.

There are currently 196 people in institutional quarantine and 164 in home quarantine in Cunene province.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.