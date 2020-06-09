Angola: COVID-19 - Minister Reiterates Call for Compliance With Preventive Measures

Ondjiva — The minister of Social Affairs, Family and Women Promotion, Faustina Inglês de Alves, Monday reiterated the call for people to continue complying with the covid-19 pandemic preventive and combat measures.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival in Ondjiva, southern Cunene province, the minister said the Angolan government remains firm in the fight and prevention of covid-19, thus safeguarding lives.

"Each and every citizen must do their part, by complying with the preventive measures imposed by the State of Calamity and those in quarantine must observe and resist a bit more, as what is at stake is human life," Faustina Alves stressed.

The minister also recalled that the compliance with the preventive measures should not be neglected to avoid the propagation of the virus and save lives.

Faustina Alves who is in Cunene for a four-day visit to assess the social situation facing the local population in times of covid-19, said the success of the fight against the disease requires everyone's commitment.

There are currently 196 people in institutional quarantine and 164 in home quarantine in Cunene province.