Angola: COVID-19 - 14 More Patients Recovered

8 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Fourteen more covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number to 38, the Health minister said Monday in Luanda.

Sílvia Lutucuta was speaking at the end of the daily covid-19 update briefing.

The minister on the occasion put the country's covid-19 records at 92 positive cases, four deaths, 38 recoveries and 50 active patients, one with special care needs.

Of the positive cases, 30 are imported and 62 of local transmission, she also said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.