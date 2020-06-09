Angola: COVID-19 - 14 More Patients Recovered

Luanda — Fourteen more covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total number to 38, the Health minister said Monday in Luanda.

Sílvia Lutucuta was speaking at the end of the daily covid-19 update briefing.

The minister on the occasion put the country's covid-19 records at 92 positive cases, four deaths, 38 recoveries and 50 active patients, one with special care needs.

Of the positive cases, 30 are imported and 62 of local transmission, she also said.