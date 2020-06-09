Angola: COVID-19 - One More Infection Detected

Luanda — Angola has detected one more covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 92, Angop learned Monday in Luanda.

According to Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, the case is a 22-year old Angolan national who arrived from Russia. The patient in hospital is asymptomatic.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing, the minister said Angola's records include four deaths, 24 recoveries and 64 active patients, one of whom receiving special attention.

She added Angola has until now reported 30 imported positive cases and 62 of local transmission, while 457 suspected cases are being monitored and 1.160 direct contacts of positive cases.