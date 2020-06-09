Kenya: Kisumu All Stars Ready to Fight for League Survival Through Play Offs

8 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kisumu All Stars coach Andrew Aroka says they are ready to fight for survival in the league through the play offs if the current standings will be used to end the season.

Kisumu All Stars are 16th in the current KPL standings and should the league end as things stand they are likely to play against Vihiga United who are third on the National Super League log.

FATE OF THE LEAGUE

With the dawn to dusk curfew extended for 30 more days, the fate of the KPL season will be determined this week during the body's governing council meeting. The league was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aroka said that he has instructed his players to start preparing psychologically as the only safe option for them of staying in the league is through nullification of the whole season.

"We don't know the fate of league and KPL are yet to give any direction. However, the only way to avoid play-offs is through nullification of the whole season which is a decision we are still not sure will be taken," Aroka said.

TOP FLIGHT ACTION

The youthful tactician added that they don't fear participating in play-off as their aim is to remain in the top flight league next season.

"We are ready for any decision that will be made by KPL. Let me be categorical that we don't fear Vihiga United because we believe in ourselves and I'm sure we shall not miss on KPL next season," he added.

He however vouched for the nullification of the season, insisting that using the half table standings will be unfair to many teams in the league.

This was Kisumu All Stars first season in KPL after they finished second in NSL last season behind money bags Wazito.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

