Kenya: We Will Defend Our Crown, Equity's Samba Mjomba Vows

Equity Bank women's basketball team point guard, Samba Mjomba cannot wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to end so that the 2020 season can get underway.

Mjomba, who was part of the team that reclaimed their title last season after beating rivals Kenya Ports Authority in the play-off finals, says she was ready for this season's tip off which was set for March.The virus also put a halt to the annual Late Tom Munyama Pre-season Basketball Tournament, which was to act as a curtain raiser for the league season.

"It is unfortunate that we didn't get to play the pre-season tourney because it would have been a good thing for teams to gauge their fitness ahead of the new season," Mjomba said during an interview in Kitengela.

Mjomba, who missed some part of last season due to a knee injury, is keeping fit at home as she waits for the ban on social gatherings to be lifted. She runs thrice a week every morning since she is working from home.

"As a team we are working on how we can defend the title" Samba said, adding that she prefers working out between 4pm and 7pm daily through support from her two fitness coaches and teammates

"Annerose Ndella and Ben Oluoch send me videos from Rwanda on top of the work-out programme plans being given by coach Sylvia Kamau," she adds.

"I hope everything will get back to normal and everybody will be able to pick up the pieces and move on."