Kenya: We Will Defend Our Crown, Equity's Samba Mjomba Vows

8 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Chris Omollo

Equity Bank women's basketball team point guard, Samba Mjomba cannot wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to end so that the 2020 season can get underway.

Mjomba, who was part of the team that reclaimed their title last season after beating rivals Kenya Ports Authority in the play-off finals, says she was ready for this season's tip off which was set for March.The virus also put a halt to the annual Late Tom Munyama Pre-season Basketball Tournament, which was to act as a curtain raiser for the league season.

"It is unfortunate that we didn't get to play the pre-season tourney because it would have been a good thing for teams to gauge their fitness ahead of the new season," Mjomba said during an interview in Kitengela.

Mjomba, who missed some part of last season due to a knee injury, is keeping fit at home as she waits for the ban on social gatherings to be lifted. She runs thrice a week every morning since she is working from home.

"As a team we are working on how we can defend the title" Samba said, adding that she prefers working out between 4pm and 7pm daily through support from her two fitness coaches and teammates

"Annerose Ndella and Ben Oluoch send me videos from Rwanda on top of the work-out programme plans being given by coach Sylvia Kamau," she adds.

"I hope everything will get back to normal and everybody will be able to pick up the pieces and move on."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.