Nigeria: FCT Minister Advocates Castration for Rapists

9 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called for stiffer punishment for sex offenders, especially those who rape minors.

The minister, who made the call in Abuja during the distribution of palliative items to the leadership of the FCT chapters of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigeria Football Association of Coaches (NFAC), backed castration of rapists to serve as a deterrent.

Dr. Aliyu said the FCT Administration (FCTA) was working closely with security agencies and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to push for serious institutional framework that would ensure justice was served for those raped.

According to a statement by the minister's Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Austine Elemue, community members would be engaged in the battle against rape of minors.

The minister described rape of minors as a heinous crime, maintaining that death penalty was not the best option for offenders.

She said, "When a society chooses to kill such offenders, they die and do not remember the crime they committed against humanity.

"We will involve every member of the community in this battle against rape... And in conjunction with all the security outfits and NAPTIP in the FCT, we are in the watch, and for any offender that we get, we will take it to any length to ensure that he is not fit to live.

"We are also pushing for serious institutional framework that will ensure that justice is done. It is not enough to just jail such person, definitely punishment like castration will do. When we kill them, they die not remembering anything. Therefore, they should be castrated and left to roam the streets and remain inactive."

