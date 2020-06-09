Nigeria: Govt to Decentralise Correctional Centres, Limit Admission of Inmates

The Federal Government has proposed decentralisation of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) by allowing states to set up and manage their own facilities.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this known during a webinar/virtual interactive session with state attorneys general and heads of courts on Thursday, June 4.

Malami, who said the policy was to help in the effective reformation and rehabilitation of offenders, added that it would address congestion witnessed in correctional centres.

He said, "This will allow states to effectively participate through the setting up of their correctional centres to manage offenders who commit state offences, while the Federal Government will continue to manage offenders who commit federal offences."

Malami announced that 6,590 inmates had so far been released from correctional centres through the work of the Presidential Committee on the Decongestion of Correctional Centres and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.

He noted that admission of inmates into the facilities had been discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.