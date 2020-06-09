Nigeria: Governor Sacks SSG After Fraud Indictment

8 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani.

Mr Ahmed-Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the administration of Umaru Al-Makura, the immediate past governor of the state.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by Hamza Gayam, the Permanent Secretary (PS), Government House Administration, on Monday in Lafia.

The statement said the governor had directed Mr Ahmed-Tijani to immediately hand over all government property in his possession to Muazu Adamu-Gosho, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the SSG.

It said that the governor thanked the former SSG for his services and support to the administration and wished him well in his future endeavour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018, had indicted the former SSG.

Following the indictment, the state legislators asked Mr Ahmed-Tijani to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government.

The house said the former commissioner "displayed blatant inefficiency, incompetency and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties" and urged the governor to relieve him of his appointment.

