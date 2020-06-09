Kenya: Customary Law Could Advance Women's Access to Justice

Informal systems can address women's justice needs during Covid-19, says report

A group of international organisations have called on governments to accelerate women's access to justice through customary and informal justice systems.

The organisations, led by UN Women, World Bank Group, International Development Law

Organisation (IDLO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), say customary systems can address women's evolving justice needs arising during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Although accounting for over 80 per cent of disputes, customary and informal justice systems have been under-resourced and under-utilised in justice delivery," they say in the latest report on Justice for WomenAmidst Covid-19

They argue that Covid-19 has disrupted the formal court's ability to fully respond to women's emerging needs, including justice related to domestic violence, property inheritance and child support.

The organisations recommend for a cautious release of most vulnerable women in detention to protect them against contracting coronavirus.

"To ensure thehealth and safety of women deprived of theirliberty, pregnant women, imprisoned women withchildren... elderly women, those withunderlying health conditions... should be released on a case by casebasis," they urge.

The number of women in prison globally exceeds 700,000 an increase of 50 per cent over the past 20 years with most women being detained for low-risk offences, often associated with economic and social challenges, indicates the report.

Freeing the women should, however, be accompanied with an economic recovery package to save them from falling into economic and social distress, they advise.

"National guidelines related to the pandemic's prevention and treatment must be disseminated among women deprived of their liberty, including those under administrative detention," they say.

They note: "Basic human rights - adequate nutrition, water, and personal hygiene and protective supplies, communication with families must always be guaranteed."