Kenya: House Summons Magoha as Cash to Schools Delays

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is expected to appear before Parliament to explain why the ministry has not disbursed 30 per cent of second term funds for free education to primary and secondary schools across the country to facilitate their activities.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) Chairman Kahi Indimuli said about 80,000 teachers employed by the Boards of Management (BoM) and thousands of non-teaching staff in public schools have not received their salaries since April due to the delay in the release of the funds.

Now Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba has asked Parliament to summon Prof Magoha to explain when the ministry will release the funds in order to support the sector that is now struggling due to coronavirus pandemic.

"It's about three months since teachers who are employed by the boards of management and other non-teaching staff were paid yet they play a critical role in the education sector," said Mr Milemba.

He also wants millions of shillings that had been allocated to the Ministry of education for sporting activities to be re-allocated to schools to help in offsetting some of the debts that have been accrued by schools due to the pandemic that has paralysed learning since March this year.

The government allocates more than Sh50 billion for free secondary education and Sh14 billion for free primary school education as part of the initiative to ensure free access to basic education.

Schools closed on March 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus which led President Uhuru Kenyatta to order closure of all schools. Private schools have not been spared as some have had to fight with parents for funds in order to maintain their staff.

"Today, it's three months down the line and this group of workers are forgotten despite the fact they fill the gap of lack of enough teachers in our schools. Currently the gap is about 120,000 teachers. These group together with their counterparts in private schools have families which depend on them," said Mr Milemba, who is also the chairman of Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet).

"These are extra-ordinary times and the ministry must also deal with its workers in an extra-ordinary way that is humane and considerate," said Mr Milemba.

Mr Indimuli has asked the government to release the funds, saying what the teachers and non-teaching staff earn meagre salaries and denying them their pay will complicate their lives since a majority of them have families.

Prof Magoha did not reply to text messages and calls on what the government is doing to address the plight of teachers employed by school boards.

Already several private schools are at loggerhead with parents over payment of fees for second term for online learning with the government insisting that it has not released school calendar for second term.