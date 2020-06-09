Kenya: State House Deal Seeks Smooth Working Terms Between Sonko, Badi

A deal has been struck between Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi which will see the two work together in harmony.

The agreement was reached on Friday at State House in a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the two leaders during the celebration of the World Environment Day.

In his speech, the President called on Governor Sonko to work closely with NMS team led by Mr Badi to ensure a quick turnaround of interventions being implemented in Nairobi.

NMS is in charge of county functions including health, transport, public works, utilities and ancillary services and planning and development while Governor Sonko is left with education, trade, ICT and agriculture.

CONSENSUS REACHED

Sonko's spokesman Ben Mulwa confirmed that indeed, a consensus was reached between the two leaders that they work together in order for them to pull in the same direction.

He said that there has been misunderstanding arising either from individuals from the national government or within the county government doing things outside the Deed of Transfer of functions leading to a lot of misconception that the two are fighting each other.

"It was agreed that it is better when the two are walking in the same direction as they need to complement each other because there are roles that the governor will be able to play well and likewise those that NMS will be able to play well. At the end of the day, if they work very well it will be to the benefit of Nairobians," said Mr Mulwa.

On this, he said that the President was clear that he will ensure that people implementing the Deed do it within the confines of the law while the governor said that everyone from the county government will also do the same.

SONKO'S AGENDA

Mr Mulwa pointed out that in terms of his development agenda, the governor outlined that there is a lot still to be achieved as he was not able to do much because of budgetary constraints that he hopes will now be achieved.

"The danger that we face here is that if the implementation of the Deed collapses, it will be an embarrassment to the President and an indictment to the governor," he said.

The call for cooperation between the two comes amidst a protracted stalemate over budgetary allocation to NMS.

The standoff saw the governor reject an earlier Sh15 billion allocated to NMS by the county assembly before an agreement was reached that saw Sonko this month finally append his signature to a new supplementary appropriation Bill allocating the new city service Sh3.5 billion for the transferred functions.

ONLINE EXCHANGE

Earlier last week, the two entities also engaged in an online exchange over the ongoing implementation of the non-motorised transport system along Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera and Muindi Mbingu streets with each claiming credit for the same.

There has also been claims of interference in the implementation of the Deed of Transfer of functions that saw four key county functions handed over to NMS.

The City Hall boss went as far as threatening to pull out of the agreement, citing concerns over its implementation.

In April, the governor also protested a move by NMS, through the Public Service Commission, to redeploy more than 6,000 county employees.