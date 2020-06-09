Kenya: Floods From Abandoned Bura Canal Displace Over 200 Families

More than 200 families in Bura, Tana River County have been displaced after the abandoned Bura gravity canal discharged water into villages.

The Sh7.35 billion project that was intended to replace the diesel system of irrigation has turned to be a pain in the neck of the same farmers it was intended to help.

Speaking to the Nation, the locals said the canal has become a nuisance after it drew in water from River Tana which overflew owing to an uncontrolled spill gate.

OPINION DISREGARDED

Adam Jare, a farmer, noted that the government disregarded opinions of locals regarding the path of the canal, and went ahead to direct it towards the villages.

"The water started spilling over last night, then it broke its limits and before we knew it, we were sleeping in the water at 3am," he said.

Further, he noted that the canal has been the source of misery for villagers as it has become a hunting ground for crocodiles and a playground for hippos.

The locals also termed the area a death trap for their livestock and a huge threat to the lives of children and women who now depend on the water for domestic use.

'CURSED PROJECT'

The victims cursed the project for throwing them into the cold, terming the dream irrigation scheme idea a total mess and "a lie worth abandoning".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We used to have very good harvests before this project. Lately we can't even get half a bag of maize from a huge farm. It's a total disgrace," said Godana Dere.

The locals have called on the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) to close down the project or begin work towards its completion, starting with fixing the spill zone.

DEMAND FOR COMPENSATION

They have also demanded for compensation from the parastatal for lost homes and property swept away by floodwater from the canal.

Efforts to reach the Bura NIA manager bore no fruit.

But Water Director Felix Mumba said the contractor is to blame for abandoning the project at a critical stage.

He said the end result may get worse if the June-July rains begin pouring, urging the government to urgently intervene.