Kenya: COVID-19 - Cases Rise to 2,862

Kenya has recorded 95 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 2,862 as Marsabit becomes the latest county to record an infection.

Of the new cases, 92 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners.

These were from 1,096 samples tested, bringing total samples tested in the country to 98,439.

The new infection reported in Marsabit County brings the number of devolved units affected to 38.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said Monday that 97 patients have been discharged from health facilities, the highest number since Kenya confirmed its first virus case, raising total recoveries to 849.

One more person has died from Covid-19, bringing total virus deaths in the country to 85.

N-95 MASKS

Dr Aman noted that people over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions will need to wear N95 masks in public spaces.

He said the recommendation is based on World Health Organization (WHO) advice, adding that they should also be worn by people with low immunity as well as caregivers.

"N95 is the most protective mask that is used in situations where protection is most necessary. Even patients who are still infectious can use the masks," he said.

"People who have underlying conditions should try as much as possible to stay at home, even the elderly."

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Most of the 95 new cases reported today were from Mombasa County (56), Nairobi (13), Busia (10), Kajiado (6) and Kilifi (3). Kitui, Kwale, Garissa and Marsabit had one case each.

HOME CARE

Dr Aman reiterated that the government will be discharging some Covid-19 patients to recuperate at home, hence passing the virus battle to individuals.

While responding to queries from journalists, he noted that the Ministry was also considering establishment of community facilities where asymptomatic patients can be kept and followed up on.

"Home-based care will be on case-by-case consideration. Asymptomatic patients will mostly be considered," he said today, adding that patients will be released on condition that they not pass the virus to other members of the household.

"An assessment of the house will be important before one can qualify for home-based care."