Nigeria: Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Denies Saying Fulani Own Nigeria

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural group, has denied saying the Fulbe race owns Nigeria.

The group also denied raising 100, 000 militia to impose its will on other Nigerians.

Its president, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the Fulani were law-abiding citizens who put themselves on equal pedestal with other Nigerians.

"I have never said Nigeria is a Fulbe country and that Fulbe go to any community without permission.

"I want to state clearly that this news report is a blatant fabricated lie.

"Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians," Bodejo stated.

A national daily (not Daily Trust) on Saturday quoted Bodejo of saying the Fulani owned Nigeria and will continue to rule the country.

He was also quoted to have said that the association had concluded arrangements to flag-off it's own security outfit.

In a response on Sunday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called on the the Director General of the State Security Service and the Inspector General of Police to invite Bodejo, over a statement credited to him on the ownership of Nigeria.

CAN Vice Chairman for the 19 northern states, John Joseph Hayab, in a statement, said that the "newspaper story credited to the National President of one of the groups of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore confirms and identifies those who do not wish Nigeria to live in peace and unity."

Hayab said no well meaning individual should use the name of an association or platform like Miyetti Allah to make such serious divisive statements, adding that Nigeria does not belong to any ethnic group, section or religion but to every one.

He described the statement attributed to Bodejo as false which he said only creates tension and fuels crisis.

According to him, Nigerians will wait and see what the Federal Government through her security agencies will do about such an inflammatory statement.