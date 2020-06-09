Nigeria: Why We Can't Reopen Schools Now - Govt

9 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Federal Government says it cannot reopen schools now as it is not yet safe to do so.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this in Abuja on Monday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He described as fake, reports that the government would reopen schools on June 21.

He said: "Any reopening of school would involve the advice of expert on when it is safer to reopen schools.

"This is to avoid the mistake of shipping the students in and out of school."

He said the ministry would not lead Nigerians into danger because it was in a hurry to reopen schools.

"I'll not want to experiment with your children.

"What we're planning is to bring those that'll be exiting from Junior Secondary to Senior and those who will be writing the West Africa Examinations Council to write their promotion exams.

"We're, however, looking at when the interstate lockdown will be reopened so the children can move to write their exams in their schools," he said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, said Nigeria would not hastily reopen schools in order to avoid severe consequences that happened to other countries.

He cited South Korea that reopened the schools and had to shut them again when the cases spiked.

"There was also the recent case of Israel that also reopened the schools and shut them again.

"So, we should learn from what's happening to others," he added.

'Southeast Nigeria not testing enough for COVID-19'

Mustapha said the southeast was not doing much testing, thus could not allow the taskforce to understand the extent of the spread of the virus there to make for adequate planning and provisions.

"Of about 76, 800 plus of the number of tests we've conducted, when I looked at the 5 south-eastern states, they accounted for just 1,625 as of June 1.

"That number is an indication of under-testing and it's a message that should go out to all the states. Do not under-test because when it'll blow up on your face, you'll get overwhelmed.

"So, begin to search now and test so that you know what eventually might come your way and you begin to prepare for it.

"For all the states that have not been ramping up their tests, my advice to them is: ramp up your tests, test, test and test," he urged.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said about 3.6 million vulnerable Nigerians were now on the National Social Register.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.