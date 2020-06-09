South Africa: Couple Dragged From KZN Home, Stabbed and Set Alight - Two Arrested

A couple in their sixties was killed by people known to them at their home in the KwaNyuswa area in Ezinqoleni, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the couple, aged 60 and 62, was dragged out of their home and stabbed several times before being set alight.

"Their house was also set alight by the suspects, who fled the scene after the ordeal. Ezinqoleni police were notified of the incident and were summoned to the scene. Upon arrival they found two bodies that were burnt.

"An investigation was conducted at the scene and police started to trace the suspects involved.

"Two suspects aged 25 and 32 were arrested in the KwaNyuswa area. They are expected to appear in the Ezinqolweni Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and arson. More arrests are expected as the team is gathering more information."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "I am glad that the culprits who [allegedly] killed this defenceless, elderly people so brutally have been brought to book. We are hoping the remaining suspects will be arrested soon so that they can answer for their crimes."

Source: News24