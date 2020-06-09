South Africa: New Afrikaans Reality Show 'Kwarantyn' Coming to Kyknet

kykNET's new Afrikaans reality show Kwarantyn will follow two families as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, while adhering to lockdown regulations, for a cash prize.

The Le Roux and Scheepers families, who will be under 24-hour surveillance for 50 days, will have to complete various challenges, tasks and DIY projects while remaining homebound after they move into a new home adjacent to one another.

Kwarantyn will broadcast live on a new pop-up channel, DStv channel 149 on Wednesday 10 June at 21:00 and will see the families compete for the public's vote and the chance to win R250 000.

The channel will be available to DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus subscribers.

Kwarantyn wrap-up shows will be broadcast on kykNET (DStv 144) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 17:00, with a special weekly edited 48-minute Kwarantyn wrap-up broadcast on the kykNET channel on Wednesdays at 20:00.

"Not only will they have to live together as neighbours, but they will have to compete against each other by, among other things, trying to get more followers on social media and by trying to score points in a game's night every evening," says kykNET.

"A family who completed a challenge successfully may also be rewarded with luxuries and other special perks. Strict rules will, however, apply in both houses. In the end, only one family will be crowned as the country's most popular family."

Karen Meiring, director of M-Net's kykNET channels, says "Voyeuristic television has always been a fascinating concept for viewers and with our two dynamic Afrikaans families that we will be watching for 24 hours a day for 50 days".

"We look forward to the excitement, entertainment, some emotional moments, new insights and surprises. We don't know what to expect, but we are looking forward to what the families will be dishing up."

MEET THE TWO FAMILIES:

LeRoux

The father of this Centurion family, Braam Le Roux (50), wants to use the prize money to pay for his daughter's wedding if his family wins. He doesn't get bored easily and enthusiastically describes himself as a fun-loving guy.

His wife, Jana Le Roux (49), likes to laugh at her family's jokes, but she firmly believes her families will emerge as the winners after 60 days because they have team spirit and zeal.

Their children, Lisa (25) and Manie (19), both loves winning, but they're not bad sports or sore losers. Lisa is engaged to Adriaan Brie (26), who will be living in the house with his in-laws-to-be. He loves pranks and says he isn't scared of boredom because he has endurance.

Cousin Heinrich Olwage (25) completes the Le Roux family. He's an innovator and problem solver, and he's convinced his family will keep viewers on their toes.

Scheepers

The Scheepers is a composite family from Johannesburg. Mother, Avril Scheepers (46), and aunt Pamela Anthia Okkers (53) will lead this energetic family. Both are strong women convinced that their family will be victorious because they are talented, interesting and very funny.

Avril's son, Austin Scheepers (19), believes that his bubbly personality will ensure that he makes friends with the neighbours although he is very competitive.The Scheepers also consists of their extended family friends, the Hendrick sisters, namely Kel-cee (20) and Jade (18) and refer to themselves as "the cousins!". Kel-cee Hendricks (21) is more of a quiet type. She describes herself as "the person who prefers to watch and laugh."

The Scheepers is complete with Caryn Cloete (21) - a withdrawn individual who likes to have space and who easily falls for her family's pranks but still loves them dearly.

The young Jade Hendricks believes that the Scheepers has the personalities that will entertain the whole country with their quirks and high jinks.

Source: Channel24