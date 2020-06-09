South Africa: Racism Allegations Surface at Private Schools

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

As Grades 7 and 12 learners head back to school this week, another issue is cropping up: racism and racial discrimination at certain private schools.

On Monday 8 June, Bishops Diocesan College held a meeting with leaders and school management over racism and racial discrimination at the school. This follows a list of 24 demands that were sent out by the 2020 matric class. and Friday's protest at the private school.

But Bishops is not the only school that has come under fire over the past few days over accusations of racism against black learners and staff.

The school, in Cape Town's southern suburbs, came under fire last week following allegations of racism against learners and staff by other learners and staff. These issues emerged on social media, including an Instagram account called @yousilenceweamplify, which allows users to post anonymously instances of racism, racial discrimination and sexual discrimination at private and former Model C schools across South Africa.

On Friday afternoon, according to Cape Argus, learners protested against systemic racism at the school, and handed a memorandum of 24 specific demands to the outgoing principal, Guy Pearson.

"Racism has loomed over Bishops since its inception. While we, as the Matric...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.