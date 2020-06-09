South Africa: Racism Allegations Surface at Private Schools

analysis

As Grades 7 and 12 learners head back to school this week, another issue is cropping up: racism and racial discrimination at certain private schools.

On Monday 8 June, Bishops Diocesan College held a meeting with leaders and school management over racism and racial discrimination at the school. This follows a list of 24 demands that were sent out by the 2020 matric class. and Friday's protest at the private school.

But Bishops is not the only school that has come under fire over the past few days over accusations of racism against black learners and staff.

The school, in Cape Town's southern suburbs, came under fire last week following allegations of racism against learners and staff by other learners and staff. These issues emerged on social media, including an Instagram account called @yousilenceweamplify, which allows users to post anonymously instances of racism, racial discrimination and sexual discrimination at private and former Model C schools across South Africa.

On Friday afternoon, according to Cape Argus, learners protested against systemic racism at the school, and handed a memorandum of 24 specific demands to the outgoing principal, Guy Pearson.

"Racism has loomed over Bishops since its inception. While we, as the Matric...