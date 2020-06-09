Zimbabwe: Govt Fails to Buy Air Tickets for Stranded Zimbos in UAE

9 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Zimbabwe's broke government has failed to pay for air tickets to ferry citizens holed up in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The stranded Zimbabweans have been directed to meet their own airfares back home.

This comes after the Ethiopian Airline offered to transport them back home provided they each paid US$1367, 51 in fares.

In a letter, the Zimbabwean Embassy in UAE reported it was working in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to repatriate stranded nationals back home at their own cost.

The letter addressed to Clemence Mangwana, who is spearheading the repatriation process from the UAE, highlighted the nationals were supposed to pay the amount before 13 June 2020 for them to be accommodated on a Saturday flight.

"Please be advised that the Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to repatriate stranded Zimbabwean nationals to Harare on Saturday, the 13th of June, 2020," reads the letter.

"The airline has indicated that the stranded Zimbabweans can begin paying the airfares (AED5000) with effect from Sunday (yesterday) at its offices in Dubai.

"Further details about the repatriation processes are being worked between the Airline and the Embassy."

There was no mention of the number of locals reportedly stranded in the Asian country.

The embassy asked those seeking repatriation to indicate they could afford the fares back home.

"In the meantime, Ethiopian Airlines is requesting names and passport details of the people who want to be repatriated," said the embassy.

"The details must be submitted to the Embassy.

"In this regard, those who have not yet registered their details for repatriation process should urgently submit their first, names, surnames, national identity numbers and passport numbers at the Embassy.

"Those who registered but did not indicate that they were going to pay for their air tickets should inform the Embassy that they can now afford to pay."

Foreign Affairs ministry permanent secretary James Manzou last week told a Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs that it was seeking US$300 000 for air tickets to repatriate stranded Zimbabweans in many countries abroad.

"We have requested for US$300 000 for tickets from Treasury but nothing has come from Finance ministry leading for reliance on well-wishers," said Manzou.

The situation is dire for Zimbabweans both in and outside the country as government struggles to feed millions of locals rendered desperate by both hunger and the effects of the current Covid-19 menace.

The government is also struggling to provide food and basics for hundreds of locals quarantined for Covid-19 at its expense in various centres throughout the country.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.