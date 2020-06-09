Tunisia: PM Receives CSM Members

Tunis/Tunisia — The independence of the judiciary and the necessary complementarity between the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) and the Ministry of Justice were the focus of a meeting held Monday at the government palace in Kasbah, between Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh and CSM President Youssef Bouzakher, in the presence of members of the council and Minister of Justice, Thouraya Jeribi.

During this meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the role played by the CSM in strengthening the independence of the judiciary, affirming the need to "create all conditions conducive to an independent judiciary by strengthening its means and developing its infrastructure.

Fakhafakh also emphasised the complementarity between the role of the CSM and that of the Ministry of Justice, being the governmental authority in charge of the organisation of justice.

For his part, Bouzakher indicated that this meeting was an opportunity to affirm the links between the various authorities. It was also an opportunity for the CSM to express its commitment to cooperation in this area, in accordance with the principles of democracy.