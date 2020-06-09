South Africa: Mining Case Poses Big Questions About the Right of Business to Silence Dissent

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

A case to be heard this week by the Western Cape High Court poses significant questions about freedom of expression and the legal rights of corporations. It forms part of an Australian mining company's attempt to sue six South African activists and lawyers for defamation - which the defendants see as a blatant attempt to muzzle criticism.

Should corporations be allowed to sue for defamation like private individuals? Should speech delivered in an academic context be granted special protection? And should South African law develop new regulations to prevent big companies from silencing opponents through the courts?

These are the questions at the heart of a matter set down for the Western Cape High Court this week, which pits some of South Africa's top legal minds against each other.

The case centres on Australian mining company Mineral Commodities Ltd (MRC), which has been pursuing two local mining ventures: the Tormin mineral sands operation on the West Coast, and the attempt to mine titanium-related minerals in Xolobeni on the Wild Coast. Both projects have been mired in controversy for more than half a decade, with the opposition to mining from the Xolobeni community believed to have spilled over into violence with...

