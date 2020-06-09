Kenyans March to Protest Police Brutality in Own Country

9 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Residents of Nairobi’s Mathare slum marched Monday to protest police brutality in the enforcement of a curfew that is part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement last week, Kenya's Independent Policing Oversight Authority  (IPOA) said 15 deaths allegedly linked to police action since the dusk-to-dawn curfew was put in place in late March are under investigation.

Rights groups say the police are responsible for more than 20 deaths associated with curfew enforcement.

The IPOA says they have received 87 complaints about police behavior since the curfew started March 27. In addition to the killings, the IPOA said complaints accused police of assaults and general harassment.

Monday's demonstrations took place in and around the densely populated  slum, despite warnings from authorities that protesters could face jail for gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many marchers were seen wearing masks.

March organizers say that while their protests are not directly related to the U.S. and global protests sparked by the death of the George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police last month, there are parallels in that police brutality in Kenya often goes unpunished.

At least one protestor could be seen wearing a mask with “I can’t breathe” written on it, in reference to Floyd’s last words.

One Nairobi protestor told the French news agency, AFP “It is important to stand in solidarity with victims of brutality both locally and globally.”

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.