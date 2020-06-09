South Africa: Trade Unions Delay Finalisation of SAA's Rescue Plan

analysis

SAA's business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, were meant to publish a final rescue plan on Monday 8 June. But the duo has asked SAA creditors for another extension to 15 June because trade unions want to be further consulted on the airline's fate.

The delays in publishing a decisive plan on SAA's fate have become a prominent hallmark of the airline's business rescue proceedings, which started in December 2019.

The business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, were meant to publish a final rescue plan on Monday 8 June. But on the day that the plan was meant to be published, Dongwana and Matuson sent a letter to creditors asking them for an extension to 15 June.

The request is yet to be approved by creditors. If the latest extension request is granted, it will become the fifth since SAA was placed under business rescue. The plan was supposed to be published on 28 February after an initial extension. Subsequent deadlines were 31 March, 29 May and 8 June.

The government, which is...