South Africa: Policing and Protection in SA - Are We All Equal Under Lockdown?

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Arabo K. Ewinyu and Hlabangani Mtshali

It is not only the proportion of police which matters, but the manner in which policing occurs. The media reports of lockdown policing suggest that poorer areas in the country have been subject to more heavy-handed policing.

A witness photographs a woman evading a team of police officers after she is caught walking her dog in the affluent seaside suburb of Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town. She is later arrested, fined R1,500 and given the option to either pay the fine or appear in court at a later date.

Two days earlier, a man is allegedly beaten by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in the mostly-impoverished Alexandra township, after the soldiers see him inside a neighbour's yard, drinking. Hours later he is pronounced dead, a case of murder is opened by his family and a "wrongful death" investigation is launched.

Both the Alexandra man and Cape Town woman were allegedly in contravention of regulations instituted following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a State of National Disaster, which was later extended to include a lockdown. This had the effect of prohibiting all nonessential movement such as dog walking, jogging and any social visits. But news reports suggest...

