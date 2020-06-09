South Africa: Wife Among Those Arrested for Murdering EC Man While He Watched TV

The 34-year-old wife of a retired Eastern Cape man has been arrested with four men for an attack that led to his death.

Fundisile Swapi, 64, was watching TV with his wife on 25 May at their home in the Mgababa village in Peddie when a group of masked men entered their home through the unlocked door.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, all of the attackers were carrying weapons.

"They went straight to the husband and began attacking him. [His wife] was allegedly taken into another room, covered with a pillow case, while the suspects continued to attack her husband. After the attack all the suspects fled.

"Nothing was taken from the house. An ambulance was summoned and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigating officer and branch commander Warrant Officer Lungisa Makina, with investigator Siyabulela Moni, began their investigation.

"The team followed all the leads and information which led them to the arrest of a 33-year-old man, who, during the interview, volunteered to submit a confession that led to the arrest of three other men and the wife of the deceased."

Phumlisa Deyi, who was Swapi's wife, Siyabulela Nzelani, 26, Khanyisa Ncumani, 33, Siviwe Ngqangweni, 28, and Bathandwa Mzwali appeared in the Peddie Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

They have all been remanded until their next court appearance on Wednesday.

