South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Protocols for Neighbourhood Watches to Operate Under COVID-19 Level 3

press release

The MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the letter by the Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant General SF Masemola issued on 5 June 2020 which outlines the conditions under which Neighbourhood Watches (NHWs) may operate, following the move from alert level 4 to alert level 3 of the lockdown.

During a meeting on 1 June 2020, between the Heads of Departments of the various Departments of Community Safety and the National Secretary of Police, it was confirmed that the restrictions placed on NHWs have been lifted under alert level 3.

The letter states that as per the Regulations issued on 28 May 2020, NHWs are not excluded. However, they may operate subject to their compliance with the relevant prescripts outlined in the Regulations and directives made by the Department of Health.

The relevant guidelines provided for NHWs are as follows:

NHW members must be in possession of a valid permit at all times;

In the case of NHWs, a valid permit must be issued by the convener [Department of Community Safety] or any person authorized by him/her; and

Form 2 of the regulations must be used by the NHW member as a valid permit.

MEC Fritz said, "It should be noted that SAPS have no competency to issue permits to NHW members and should under no circumstances do so. Furthermore, the Department of Community Safety will only issue permits to members of accredited NHW structures. An extensive communication has been issued to the Chairpersons of all accredited NHW structures outlining the protocols that they must adhere to whilst operating."

MEC Fritz added, "Should you have any further questions on whether your NHW structure can operate or on obtaining permits for members of your accredited NHW structure, you may contact the Department of Community Safety's NHW unit by emailing Neighbourhood.Watch@westerncape.gov.za."