Tunisia: Transfer of Aircraft Engine Maintenance File to Specialised Legal Parties

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced, Monday evening, in a press release, the transfer of the aircraft engine maintenance file that the Tunisian technical company of the lines had concluded with some suppliers, to specialized judicial parties.

This transfer takes place under the terms of the mission order issued by the Minister of State in charge of Transport and Logistics and relating to the examination of problems relating to these contracts and the study of infringements contained in the report of the Ministry's General Inspection Commission, according to the Ministry.