Namibia: Nedbank Bridge Run a Big Success

THE first Nedbank Bridge Run which was concluded on Sunday was a big success with about 230 people entering, while N$100 000 was raised for charity.

With the changing sporting landscape due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the prohibition of sporting events with large numbers of people involved, the Nedbank Bridge Run was designed for participants to compete over a set course on their own time.

Using the Strava App on their smart phones or watches, the athletes could then get a host of information while competing, which enabled them to follow the overall leaderboard while the race was progressing, as well as their positions over certain segments of the route.

Yvonne Brinkmann of the organisers Otb Sport yesterday said it was very popular.

"For something completely different, I think it went very well and the people enjoyed it. They were regularly looking at the leaderboard to see how they were doing so it was very competitive, and some participants told me that it motivated them to do more than one race to improve their times," she said.

"We created three routes over 3,9km, 7,5km and 15,5km, but some of the participants did them all, while they could also enter an event more than once to try and improve their times. It was originally supposed to be held over nine days, but due to its popularity we extended it to two weeks," she added.

Of the 230 entrants, a total of 149 participants completed the three routes, but according to Brinkmann there were some initial teething problems.

"Some of the participants were not so familiar with the Strava App on their smart phones or watches and didn't record their data correctly, while some also mistakingly stopped their times before the end so the App then picked up that they did not complete the route. But I think now that people understand how the App works, we will get more entries in future," she said.

Pierre van Rensburg was the most successful competitor, winning all three the distances in impressive times. He won the 3,9km event in 13 minutes 57; the 7,5km event in 29 minutes 3 seconds; and the 15,5km run in one hour two minutes and 47 seconds.

In the 3,9km event Marco Koch came second in 15:42 and Nathan Chase third in 15:55, while Breda Reed came second in the 7,5km race in 31:00, followed by Andrew Rowles in 31:55.

Jaco van den Berg came second in the 15,5km event in 1:04:23, while Willie Mac van Zyl came third in 1:05:02.

Each participant had to pay an entrance fee, while non participants could also make donations and according to Brinkmann about N$50 000 was raised for charity.

"I did some research before deciding which charities we would assist, while an important factor was that the money goes directly to the recipients. So we tried to keep it local and also cut out administrative costs as much as possible," she said.

The three charities that were identified are the Mammadu Centre, a pre-and after-school centre in Otjomuise; Co-Feed Namibia, which mobilises food supplies and other basic necessities for distribution to vulnerable people; and Side by Side, a day-care and early intervention centre for families of children with special needs in very poor communities.

Nedbank Namibia's Chief Financial Officer JG van Graan, meanwhile, said the event was a big success.

"The feedback we received was overwhelming, while the turnout was great and if you consider that a lot of them did all three the routes, I'd say it was closer to 700."

"We also had requests from the coast to stage a similar event there and we are considering to hold more events in Windhoek," he added, saying that the event had come to stay.

"It definitely has a future. Although it wont replace a mass participation event like the Nedbank Citi Dash, the interest in these events is growing, because participants can compete in their own time."

Van Graan added that they had decided to also donate N$50 000 besides their other costs of organising the event.

"We put in a substantial amount to set up the event in terms of organisation, marketing and gifts, but we decided to also donate N$50 000 to bring the total sum to N$100 000. We are excited and proud that through this initiative we can assist some charities," he said.

The complete results are available at otbsport.com