Mauritius: Minister Hurdoyal Lauds a Responsible Budget That Ushers in an Era of Hope for Years Ahead

press release

The Minister of Finance has presented a very enterprising budget at a time when the impacts of COVID-19 have led to economic slowdown worldwide and in many sectors of our economy. It is, in fact, a responsible budget, that ushers in an era of hope, and ambitions for years ahead.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, in his intervention during budget debates at the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

Minister Hurdoyal highlighted that the country is on the right track so as to overcome the challenges arising out of the pandemic. This Budget, bears testimony to the Government's unflinching commitment to relaunch our economy and ensure that our population, particularly those at the lower rung of the ladder are cushioned from the ill effects of such a calamity, he stated.

Furthermore he underscored that the ten critical avenues which will propel our country to the path of sustained growth and development have been stated explicitly: the construction sector, agriculture, tourism, local manufacturing sector, financial services sector, the blue economy, and the pharmaceutical sector, among others.

The Minister of Public Service underscored that in spite of unfounded speculations, around the dismantling of our Welfare State, this budget provides, against all odds, for the preservation of our welfare state, and ensures that our citizens continue to benefit from free health care, free education, free transport for senior citizens and students and all other social benefits. Even the end of year bonus has also been preserved, he added.

Minister Hurdoyal commended all those who demonstrated patience and commitment in serving their country loyally whilst the COVID-19 has put to test the resilience and the capability of the public sector to face such a unique event.