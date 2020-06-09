Sudan Peace Talks Agree On Census, Elections

8 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — The Sudanese government and the armed rebel movements reached an agreement yesterday on a population census and general elections.

Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Sovereign Council and spokesperson for the government delegation at the Juba peace talks, said after yesterday's negotiation session that the two parties also agreed to establish a special commission on religious freedom.

The structure of the country's justice system was discussed. The parties agreed that legislation must be amended to combat racism and racial discrimination based on race or gender, and that educational institutions must be based on anti-racism.

They also agreed on the establishment of a commission regarding the development of the situation of nomads and herders.

Housing and services for the kanabi (seasonal workers) were discussed, as well as a donor conference for development projects in the war-affected regions of Sudan.

In addition, the two sides spoke about a general amnesty for members of the rebel movements and their leaders who have been sentenced in absentia in the past.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

