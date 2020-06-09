Cameroon: Agric in North West - Thousands Plantlets, Cassava Cuttings to Boost Yields

The North West Development Authority, MIDENO, delivers 15,000 plantain plantlets, 100,000 cassava cuttings, 11,500 environmental- friendly trees to North West farmers.

The General Manager of the North West Development Authority, MIDENO, Cletus Anye Matoyah has encouraged farmers in the North West region to turn full circle and give food security, biodiversity a chance while combating the threatening climate change. Representatives of farmer groups from all the seven divisions were beneficiaries of some 15,000, plantain plantlets, 100,000 cassava cuttings and 11,500 environmentally- friendly trees offered by MIDENO in their role in promoting rural development. The event featured presentations by experts on cultural techniques of the crops. It was all about lectures on best practices in planting, harvesting and use of cassava and plantains which features as important economic and domestic crops. It emerged that cassava is a strategic, tropical crop to promote during the Covid-19 challenge. It requires good soils, hot and humid climate, and needs to be planted alone or with crops like corn and groundnuts, but not beans and cow pea. Meanwhile, plantains requires good planting materials moderate climatic conditions to impress in yields. Encouraging the farmers, Cletus Anye Matoyah stressed that MIDENO has in 39 years excelled in the coordination, supervision and support to rural development. It was against this background that he announced the approval by the government of the pilot phase of a new project MIDENO project to combat the impact of climate change, improve access to renewable energy and enhance disaster risk management. The farmers equally took home huge quan- tities of Covid -19 prevention kits like buckets, sanitizers, face masks etc., in the conviction that only healthy people can carry out farming activities. MIDENO also takes credit with heavy equipment that have been accompanying communities to improve farm-to-market roads. The Authority also sounds off with three ongoing projects worth over FCFA 75 billion financed by the government, the AfDB and the Islamic Development Bank. It's all about efforts to achieve Gross Regional happiness .