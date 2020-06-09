Cameroon: Relocation of National Assembly - Facilities Set for Wednesday's Opening Session

The First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hilarion Etong, on Friday, June 5, 2020, undertook a guided tour of the new venue located in the Yaounde Conference Centre.

For the first time since 1965 when the National Assembly began holding its sessions in its chambers in the Ngoa-Ekelle neighbourhood of Yaounde, Members of Parliament, MPs, will as from next Wednesday, June 10, 2020, begin sitting at a temporary site. The new venue is the second and third floors of the East Wing of the Yaounde Conference Centre, located on the Nkol-Nyada Hill overlooking the city. According to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Gaston Komba, the relocation was necessitated by the imminent start of heavy construction works on the new National Assembly building located adjacent the House Chambers in Ngoa-Ekelle.

It will be recalled that an inferno in 2017 gutted the upper floors of the old National Assembly building. This led to the demolition of the surviving structures in order to create space for the construction of a new buil- ding; leaving only the old House Chambers intact as a museum for future generations. It was in this light that the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Hilarion Etong, on Friday, June 5, 2020, undertook a guided tour of facilities at the Yaounde Conference Centre to assess their readiness for the opening of the second ordinary session on June 10, 2020. Accompanied by the Director General of the Yaounde Conference Centre, Christophe Mienzok, the Clerk of the National Assembly and other senior officials, Hon. Etong inspected the 400-seat Tripartite Hall, which has been remodeled into the new House Chambers. He also checked the two committee rooms, the Speaker's Cabinet and offices for National Assembly officers. Briefing the media after the tour, Gaston Komba said after a month of refurbishing, remodeling and equipping of the new site under his supervision, the facilities were now set for Members of Parliament to begin sitting on June 10, 2020. He said funds for the work were disbursed to the National Assembly on the instruction of President Paul Biya .