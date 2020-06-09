Cameroon-France - Relishing Mutually-Beneficial Cooperation

Cameroon and France have enjoyed good cooperation ties before La Republique du Cameroun gained independence on January 1, 1960. Over the years, cooperation has been growing from strength to strength in a wide range of areas such as in the economic, cultural, social and financial domains. Apart from loans and grants to Cameroon, the French have also been involved in seeking ways and means of ending the armed conflict in the North West and South West Regions. In his discussions with President Paul Biya on Friday, June 5, 2020, French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, said they talked about bilateral cooperation and the two countries' strategies in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on the table were issues of human rights, especially the death of the journalist, Samuel Wazizi. The Head of State promised to set up an inquiry to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death. The two men also talked about efforts undertaken by the President, the Cameroonian government partners to restore peace in the restive North West and South West Regions, reconstruct destroyed infrastructure, and the involvement of all parties in bringing peace to the regions.

The Africa-France Summit, which ought to have held in France from June 4-6, 2020, the Ambassador announced, was postponed as result of the Coronavirus pandemic. He was not sure when and how the summit will hold; nor the agenda. But added that any new arrangements could take into consideration the context of the Coronavirus pandemic .