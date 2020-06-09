Somalia: Teenager Shot Dead By Police in Mogadishu

8 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A teenager was allegedly shot dead and killed by a police officer in the capital Mogadishu.

The police officer is said to have asked the teenager for $1 and shot him in the head after he refused.

According to Abdikadir Ahmed Hussein, an eyewitness, the teenager and the officer started arguing after the officer asked for money.

" The boy used to wash rickshaws for me the officer killed the boy for one dollar," said Abdikadir Ahmed Hussein a rickshaw driver.

The young boy whose name is yet to be identified was shot dead in the head and was rushed to the hospital only to be pronounced dead upon arrival.

The officer escaped from the crime scene immediately according to witnesses.

Somali police arrived at the area and launched an operation over the murder.

