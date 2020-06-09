Somalia: Opposition Leader Warsame Backs MPs for Booing President Farmajo

8 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Opposition part leader Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has defended MPs who booed president Farmajo in parliament.

The MPs caused chaotic scenes during the 7 sessions of both houses of parliament in Mogadishu on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with Dalsan TV, Wadajir party leader, Abdirahman Abdishakur said: " There is nothing wrong with what happened at the parliament, the president could not take the chaotic scene at the parliament and he is going against the constitution".

He added, "Maybe the MPs who were causing the scene are from opposition parties but I could see senators who were refused to travel to Kismayo also causing scenes, they were revenging the president for not allowing them to fly to Kismayo to attend the funeral."

