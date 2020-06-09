Sudan: Government Starts Negotiations With IMF

Khartoum — The Sudan's government began this week negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in response to the Sudan's request for the implementation of a monitoring program (Staff Monitored Program) by the Fund.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, noted in a press circular that: "The re-discussion with the International Monetary Fund will allow Sudan to restore its rightful place in the international monetary system."

He added: "We have a long way to go to repair the damage that happened to our economy, and these discussions are the first step to open direct budget support, which is necessary to finance major development projects related to building peace, increasing productivity and creating job opportunities for Sudanese youth."

It is worth noting that the fund monitoring program (FMP) is a program used by many countries which was designed to agree and monitor the implementation of economic reforms and policies adopted by the governments that aim to facilitate a return to macroeconomic stability.

The negotiations are led by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and include high-level representatives from the Central Bank of Sudan, the Central Statistical Office, and other relevant government officials.

The talks are conducted through a teleconference, and if the program was agreed upon will be the first monitoring program in Sudan in a year.

These negotiations are essential to Sudan's efforts to control its international obligations, which are the first steps in settling its financial arrears, and achieving debt relive, and obtaining grants from the International Development Association. This effort is also in line with the government's long-term development vision which aims at the opening doors for international investment in the country's productive sectors, as well as the provision of financing for major infrastructure and development projects.