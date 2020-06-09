Rwanda: Who Are the Four Corona Action Rwanda Winners?

Four local projects have won grants worth more than Rwf100 million in Corona Action Rwanda, an initiative designed to prop up solutions for cushioning Covid-19 impact on the Rwandan population.

The initiative was started by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, in collaboration with entrepreneurship development institutions; Jasiri, Inkomoko, Norrsken Foundation, and Westerwelle Start-up Haus.

After a month-long process of screening over 400 submissions, four applications stood out as winners of a grant between $20,000 and $40,000 (Rwf19 - 38 million) each, depending on the need and potential impact.

Additionally, they will receive business and product development support over the next three months, with possible extension, as well as a chance to join Jasiri's accelerator programme.

The winning solutions were selected upon criteria of time-sensitivity and mitigation of socio-economic impact caused by the global pandemic.

They are; The Ihangane Project, IPRC Kigali's Emergency ventilator, Insightiv and Iriba Water Group.

The Ihangane Project (TIP)

In response to Covid-19, The Ihangane Project has come up with a solution by providing Community Health Workers and nurses with an updated E-Heza, a patient-centered data system for acute illness screening, diagnosis, treatment and care management.

It helps local health workers harness individual patient data as they work to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, as well as infant stunting.

Being Rwanda's first point of care health record, E-Heza was able to attract the interest of the government through the Health ministry, and the Global Fund.

Made-in-Rwanda Emergency ventilator

Joseph Habiyaremye and his team at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC Kigali) built a low-cost emergency ventilator to help patients in critical condition due to Covid-19.

Apart from responding to the outbreak, the ventilators can be used normally in ICU (intensive care unit), and the team is also developing a version that can be used in an ambulance.

Insightiv

Insightiv developed an artificial intelligence-powered radiology system that allows medical imaging specialists to serve patients countrywide in a short time, remotely.

The technology reduces delayed results and improves clinical outcomes. Although the system existed before Covid-19, its need was amplified by the global pandemic restraining easy mobility and pausing financial constraints to patients and healthcare providers.

Iriba Water Group Ltd

The company's winning solution is a tap-and-drink booth that lets the public access affordable drinking water at any time of need. Referred to as water ATMs, the kiosks are placed in crowded areas such as areas and the public uses reusable bottles or cups to avoid single-use plastics.

"The Corona Action Rwanda is timely in accelerating the implementation of solutions that will save many lives during the Covid-19 crisis and beyond," said Yves Iradukunda, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, adding that the awarded projects will make an impact on Rwanda and beyond.

Under this initiative, other 13 Rwandan organisations have offered to support 30 projects that did not win the grant but proved their potential to weather the unprecedented disruptions caused by Covid-19.