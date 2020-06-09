South Africa: Man Hands Himself Over for Brutal Murder of Naledi Phangindawo

9 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Naledi Phangindawo, 25, from KwaNonqaba.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, the man handed himself over to the police in Lwandle, Cape Town, on Sunday at around 18:00.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect attended a cultural function at a residence in KwaNonqaba on Saturday when [Phangindawo] was called outside, where the suspect was waiting to address her.

"Eyewitness reports reveal that the suspect attacked the victim with sharp objects, which they described as a knife and an axe, without any warning. She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

"Unfortunately, she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the brutal attack."

Pojie said the man will be transferred to the Mossel Bay police holding cells and will appear on a charge of murder on Wednesday.

The hashtag JusticeForNaledi has been trending on Twitter following Phangindawo's death.

In a separate incident, Tshegofatso Pule, 28, was found stabbed and hanged in a veld in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on Monday. She was eight months pregnant. JusticeForTshego was also a widely discussed subject on social media.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Demobilisation of Renamo Members Resumes in Mozambique

