Eritrea: More Contribution to Bolster National Fund

8 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — According to the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, Eritrean nationals in Sweden contributed additional over 75 thousand Kroner to the effort to combat the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Accordingly Kidisti Selasie Church in Gothenburg contributed 30 thousand Kroner, Evangelical-Lutheran Church in Stockholm 10 thousand Kroner, Kidane-Mihret association in Stockholm 13 thousand and 400 Kroner, nationals in Norberi 10 thousand and 900 Kroner, and other nationals in three cities in Sweden contributed at total of 10 thousand and 800 Kroner.

Similarly, according to the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, Eritrean nationals in Israel contributed additional 173 Shekel while the Eritrean community in Israel contributed 200 thousand Shekels.

In related news a number of nationals in Sweden and Israel have decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from three months to one year.

