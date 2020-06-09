Sudan Uprising Injured Demand Treatment, Compensation

Khartoum — Demonstrators who were injured during the popular uprising in Sudan that led to the fall of President Omar Al Bashir demand that the government creates a fund, so they can be compensated and treated.

Representatives of the Victims of the National Salvation Regime [the Al Bashir regime, ed] and the Association of the Victims of the Sudanese Revolution stated at a press conference yesterday that they will discuss the fund with the Committee of Families of Martyrs of the Sudanese Revolution.

They hope that foreign donors will also contribute to the fund. The fund is meant for all victims of the Al Bashir regime.

Amani Jalaleldin, who was injured during the popular uprising, said that the injured demonstrators need artificial limbs and treatment for the rest of their lives.

Salah Daoud, who was injured during the September 2013 uprising, said that the meeting was the start of a real representation of all those injured. Data must be collected about all the injured and they must be classified on the basis of their injuries, he said. "They must also receive the support and care that they need", he added.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

