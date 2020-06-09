Sudan: Khartoum Govt Welcomes New UN Mission in Sudan

Juba — The Sudanese government welcomes the UN Security Council's decision to establish a new UN mission in Sudan.

The new UN mission will support the political transition in Sudan, support the peace negotiations, and mobilise economic and development assistance and humanitarian aid.

During a meeting of Sudan's Security and Defence Council, the government also agreed to extend the work of the joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (Unamid) until December 31. Two weeks ago, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese army, said that the Unamid mission will definitely end in October.

The UN Security Council decided last week to set up a United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (Unitams), and to extend the Unamid mandate until the end of this year.

The Sudanese Security and Defence Council stated yesterday that the two UN Security Council resolutions "will contribute to the stability of Sudan during the 39-month transitional period", which started in August last year. The UN decision will also help Sudan to obtain a normal status in the international community.

The Council emphasised that "full national rights" will be preserved, and that the required technical support will not infringe upon the country's sovereignty.

The new mission is the result of Sudan's letter of request in January. In this letter, the government outlined the challenges Sudan faces, and asked the United Nations for a new mission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan International Organisations Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance welcomes the new international mission in Sudan to assist with democratisation, promote human rights, support the implementation of a sustainable peace and transitional justice, and help find durable solutions for the displaced and refugees.

At the same time, the armed movements call for the continuation of Unamid in Darfur.

At a press conference in Juba on Sunday, Ahmed Tugud, chief negotiator of the Justice and Equality Movement, said that the peacekeeping mission in Darfur is necessary to create an environment in which the future peace agreement can be implemented. Unamid is also necessary in the future to protect the people in Darfur, Tugud said.

Mohamed Bashir, leading member of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi, also requested the continuation of Unamid for the same reasons.

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North expressed its regret that the United Nations and the African Union did not consult the SRF about the new UN mission. It does consider international involvement a boost for peace in Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.