Rwanda: UN Prosecutor - Intensify Efforts to Locate Genocide Fugitives

The Prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism) Serge Brammertz has called for an intensification of efforts in locating and arresting fugitives wanted for their participation in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Brammertz made this request on Monday June 8 while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Referring to the recent arrest of alleged mastermind Felicien Kabuga, Brammertz said that cooperation from Member States played a critical role further success can be achieved if this continues as the search for major fugitive, Protais Mpiranya and the five other ICTR fugitives who remain at large continues.

Brammertz detailed how a pro-active, analysis-driven investigation over the last few years, combined with exceptional cooperation with French authorities, led to a successful arrest operation in France on the morning of 16 May 2020.

"Member States should make the Office of the Prosecutor's requests for assistance a priority and ensure the support needed to complete the mandate. We still face many challenges in obtaining cooperation, with many of our requests ignored and unanswered," he said.

Brammertz reminded that cooperation to track the fugitives is not only a legal requirement but also a moral obligation to the victims and survivors.

"The victims and survivors of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda deserve nothing less than our collective best efforts," he said.

Genocide denial

Brammertz recognized the victims and survivors of the genocide noting that their demand for justice, trust and support made his work possible.

He pointed out that it is vitally important for the victims and survivors in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia that the crimes they suffered are recognized and acknowledged.

He reminded that the denial of crimes and glorification of convicted war criminals remain a challenge.

The Prosecutor further informed the Security Council that through DNA analysis, his office had confirmed the death of the former Minister of Defence in the Interim government and another major fugitive; Augustin Bizimana.

The Acting Deputy Permanent Representative U.S. Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet touched on the issue of genocide denial which he called 'troubling'.

He pledged his country's support to the Residual Mechanism's efforts to apprehend the remaining fugitives, offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest, transfer, or conviction of any of the remaining fugitives.

"The United States continues to offer rewards of We strongly urge all countries to cooperate fully with the Residual Mechanism and bring these people, wanted for some of the worst crimes in history, to justice," he said.